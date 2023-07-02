Here is the latest update on our severe weather potential this afternoon and evening.

The latest update from the Storm Prediction Center keeps most of our region in a Slight risk (Level 2 out of 5) for severe weather, except for portions of eastern Kentucky where a level 3 out of 5 (Enhanced Risk) exists, meaning that some of the storms could be strong to severe with the greatest potential threat looks to be damaging winds. While large hail and a brief tornado can’t be completely ruled out, the threat is much lower.

The timing for arrival of the severe weather appears to be from about 8p this evening through about 11p. Storms will then continue into the early morning hours of our Monday before moving south of the region by daybreak.

Make sure to have at least 3 ways to receive warnings should one be issued for your area through the late evening hours.

Storm Team 11 Weather calls for a mix of sun and clouds Sunday with a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 88 degrees.

Showers and storms will continue Sunday night with stronger storms possible late into the early morning hours of our Monday. The low will be near 69 degrees.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies are forecast for Monday with a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms through the morning into the afternoon. It will be warm with a high of 87 degrees. The chance of rain on Monday is 70%.

We will see partly cloudy skies Monday night into Tuesday for your July 4th holiday. The low Monday night will be 66 degrees.

Our 4th of July is looking much drier with a 20% chance of an isolated shower or storm. Tuesday’s high will be hot at 89 degrees. We will see partly cloudy skies overnight Tuesday with a low of 64 degrees.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a 30% chance of a few scattered showers and thunderstorms late in the evening. The high will be near 90 degrees. Showers and storms are possible at times Wednesday night with a low of 68 degrees.

Widespread showers and storms look to return to the area both Thursday and Friday.

We will see a 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms Thursday with a high of 88 degrees. Showers and storms will continue at times overnight Thursday with a low of 67 degrees.

Friday will feature a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms and a high near 88 degrees. Friday night we will see scattered showers and thunderstorms. The low will be 66 degrees.

Next Saturday looks to stay soggy with a 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 87 degrees.

Have a wonderful and safe 4th of July weekend!