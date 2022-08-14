The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for scattered showers and thunderstorms tonight and tomorrow. The chance of rain is 30% tonight with a 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms on Monday. The low tonight will be 60 with a high tomorrow of 82 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for tomorrow night with a low near 60 degrees as scattered showers continue.



Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday with a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 78 degrees.



Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a low near 59 degrees. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a 40% chance of showers. The high will be 78 degrees.



Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 80 degrees.



Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 80 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 79 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for next Sunday with a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 82 degrees.



