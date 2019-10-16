“More Love Movement” spreading powerful message through art at One Acre Cafe

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) A local nonprofit cafe and local artist are teaming up to fill bellies and fill hearts with an art movement that hopes the spread the love.

Every month, new artwork is featured on the walls of One Acre Cafe in Johnson City, a pay-what-you-can restaurant that focuses on nourishing the community in more ways than one.

The artwork for October features the “More Love Movement,” hoping to spread a message of love and acceptance throughout the community.

Local artist Chasidy Hathorn donated her paintings to the cafe to help spread that message.

“It feeds my soul to know that my paintings will not only help someone who just needs a little lift, but with this month’s Art On the Walls, the More Love paintings can help One Acre Cafe continue to feed people regardless of their means,” says Hathorn.

During the month of October, Chasidy will be donating 100% of the proceeds from the More Love Movement paintings sold at One Acre Café.

Paintings are available for purchase, starting at $35. There will also be free, More Love micro-paintings for customers interested in joining the movement and spreading More Love.

One Acre Cafe is open from 11-2 p.m. Monday through Friday.