KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – As snow continues to fall throughout much of the Tri-Cities, Kingsport’s annual Martin Luther King Jr. Parade was forced to postpone its upcoming event on Monday.

The event has yet to find an official reschedule date; however, the event’s leader Bishop Ronnie Wayne Collins plans for an announcement within the next few weeks.

Monday’s parade would have marked the event’s 22nd annual show – coming off the heels of last year’s virtual parade.