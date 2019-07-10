Mom of teen accused of fatally crashing into Officer Anderson releases letter

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The mom of 17-year-old Jayona Brown has released a letter to Officer John Anderson’s family and to the family of her daughter’s passenger.
PREVIOUS STORY: Metro officer killed in fiery crash near downtown Nashville
According to her attorney, Michie Gibson, Brown snuck out of her mom’s home early July 4 with her aunt’s 2016 Ford Fusion.
Investigators say a Metro Nashville police officer had tried to pull over Brown but she took off and crashed into Officer Anderson’s patrol car, killing him.
A passenger in the car, 18-year-old Antona Esaw, was rushed to Skyline with critical injuries the morning of July 4. She has since been released from the hospital.
The letter says:
“To Officer Anderson’s Family:
I can’t imagine the pain & sorrow your entire family must feel during this difficult time. I know nothing I say or do will ease your pain or mend your hearts. However, please accept my deepest condolences and apologies to your entire family. May God continue to surround you with love, support and friends to help you through this emotional time.
To The Esaw Family:
My heart goes out to you. I am wishing you a speedy and complete recovery. I can’t express enough the compassion I have in my heart for your family. Please know that you will continue to be in my thoughts and prayers. May the LORD continue to give you strength during this difficult time.
Sincerely, Jayona Brown Family”