MLK Day 2021: Events in the Tri-Cities

(WJHL) – Organizations throughout the Tri-Cities are gearing up to celebrate the life and work of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Monday.

Johnson City will host a MLK storytelling event at Carver Recreation Center from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The center will also host a carryout luncheon from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Kingsport will host the 21st annual MLK parade at East Sevier Avenue and Center Street.

Abingdon and Bristol will host a Virtual MLK Day program at 2 p.m.

Second Harvest Food Bank of NETN and Feeding Southwest VA will host a virtual food drive. Online donations can be made at www.netfoodbank.org or at http://www.feedingswva.org/.