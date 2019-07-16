Missouri man dies in Clingmans Dome crash

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with the Great Smoky Mountains National Park have released the identity of a man killed in a crash Monday.

According to park officials, Timothy Patrick James McCauley, 37, of Farmington, Missouri, died in a single-vehicle crash Monday afternoon.

That crash happened on Clingmans Dome Road about a mile from the Clingmans Dome Parking Area when the vehicle, a 2009 Chevy Cobalt, left the road and landed approximately 50 feet below that roadway.

We’re told the road was closed for five hours as emergency crews assessed the scene.

A passenger in that vehicle, identified as Angela Walker, 38, was flown to UT Medical Center for treatment.

There was no further information available about her injuries.

According to the release, ” Park Rangers, including the park’s technical Search and Rescue Team, Cherokee Tribal EMS, and Cherokee Fire and Rescue responded to the scene.”