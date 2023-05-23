WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The United States Park Police (USPP) said a person from Missouri faces charges after driving a U-Haul truck into a barrier near the White House Monday night.

USPP said Sai Varshith Kandula, 19, of Chesterfield, Mo. was behind the wheel of the U-Haul truck that hit the bollards in the 1600 block of H St. NW at the north side of Lafayette Square at around 9:40 p.m. USPP as well as United States Secret Service Uniform Division officers were there. DC Fire and EMS said it was there after it received a report of a suspicious package.

A Nazi flag could be seen on the ground after the crash Monday night.

Chris Zayboji shared a video of the incident with DC News Now. In it, you’ll see the U-Haul truck moving and striking the barrier.

USPP said the charges against Kandula are:

Assault with a dangerous weapon

Reckless operation of a motor vehicle

Threatening to kill/kidnap/inflict harm on a president, vice president, or family member

Destruction of federal property

Trespassing

No one was hurt. Roads and walkways were closed as the investigation took place.

According to an affidavit filed by a special agent with the United States Secret Service, Kandula traveled from St. Louis to D.C. at around 8:00 p.m., with intentions to kill the president.

Kandula stated his intentions were to “seize power, and be put in charge of the nation.”

Kandula said he believed his actions were successful as he had “sent a message” to all organizations such as the secret service, and that now his ‘book’ would be made public.

The book in question is a small green book that Kandula used as an outlet for his thoughts.

When asked about the Nazi flag found on the scene, Kandula said he purchased it online because according to him “Nazis have a great history” and when asked to elaborate he said he admires their “authoritarian nature, Eugenics, and their one world order.”

Chris Zaboji of Northwest D.C. witnessed the crash and recorded the incident on his cell phone.

“This is where I go for my run a lot of times at night,” Zaboji said. “Never even thought a truck could have come out of nowhere like that.“

The crash shut down the park and forced the evacuation of several hotels as a precaution. “You know I’m used to being shagged by police in London. It’s a different experience happening over here,” said England’s Andrew Bates. He had to wait a few hours before he could return to who had to wait several hours before he could return to the Club Quarters Hotel.

The damage done to United States Property is estimated to be over $1,000,000. This includes damage to the barriers, scraping and paint loss, and cleanup of the fluids leaked from the vehicle.

“I think it’s like really crazy, really scary something like that can happen now,” said Seth Durlon, a visitor from Texas. He’ll now have a story to tell when he gets home.