Mission Agape hosts community day to help families in need

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn (WJHL) – Mission Agape has aimed to serve the Tri-Cities community in many capacities. The group saw the needs of underprivileged families that have infants and young children.

Mission Agape will host its community day this weekend. The event will provide families in need with diapers, wipes, formula, baby food, new socks and underwear, and gently used clothing from birth to size 14/16 youth.

“Mission Agape began because we were looking into ways to give back to our community,” said Jack Carpenter the pastor. “One in three families in the state of Tennessee struggle to buy things for their children. Mission Agape was born out of that. This is a way to serve and give back to our community.”

The event will take place on August 14 at 420 E Sullivan St, Kingsport, TN, and will last from 10 am until 12 pm.

For more information please visit https://www.holstonmedicalgroup.com/mission-agape-helps-families-with-babies-through-the-pandemics-tough-times