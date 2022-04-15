MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Zoo says the wallaby that went missing after this week’s severe weather caused an exhibit to flood has been found.

Memphis Zoo says the wallaby was found in the service yard near Rainbow Lake on zoo property.

In a statement released Friday morning, the Memphis Zoo says zookeepers spotted new tracks this morning that led them to the wallaby.

photo courtesy of the Memphis Zoo

The wallaby went missing after flooding from Lick Creek forced zoo staff to evacuate the KangaZoo Exhibit. The staff attempted to move 22 kangaroos and four wallabies during the storm.

When the staff got the animals to the animal hospital, they realized one of the wallabies was missing.

The zoo says the wallaby is back with his group at the animal hospital and will be examined by the zoo’s senior vet.

The wallaby was found near the area where the Memphis Clovernook Center for the Blind and Visually Impaired is hosting a beeping Easter egg hunt.

The event, which is hosted in partnership with Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, is scheduled to be held at Rainbow Lake Pavilion in Overton Park from 9 a.m. until noon Friday.