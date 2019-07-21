Missing person rescued near Wilbur Dam in Carter Co.

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Carter Count sheriff’s office has confirmed that a missing female was found in Carter County on Wilbur Dam Road.

At around 11:30 a.m. on Sunday the Carter County Sheriff’s Office was notified by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office that a woman had been reported missing Saturday.

Washington County Sheriff’s Office told Carter County Sheriffs that they believed the woman was in the Hampton area. They also believe that the woman was insulin-dependent, and had other possible medical issues.

Carter County Sheriff’s Office’s Public Information Officer Thomas Gray stated that deputies began searching the area for her vehicle, around 12:30 p.m.

A TWRA officer reported a vehicle matching the description at the park overlook on Wilbur Dam Road.

Both Carter County Sheriff’s Deputies and TWRA began searching the area.

TWRA spotted the woman in the water with her hand and head above the surface.

Deputies called for the Rescue Squad to assist in getting her out of the river and waited until EMS arrived, pulling her out of the water.

It’s reported that the women had extremely low blood sugar, and had been injured on one side of her face. Deputies believe she fell down a steep slope into the water.

She was transported to the Johnson City Medical Center.

No other information is available at this time.

We will keep you updated as more information comes in.