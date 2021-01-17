Missing kayaker at Breaks Interstate Park found Sunday morning

BREAKS, Va. (WJHL) – Breaks Interstate Park officials said in a post Sunday that rangers received a report of a missing kayaker Saturday evening.

“After a heroic effort by Dickenson County Sheriff’s Office and dispatch, Wise County Sheriff’s Office, Haysi Police Department, Haysi Fire Department, Elkhorn City Police Department, Elkhorn City Fire Department, and an extremely dedicated group of kayaking friends, the 23 year-old male was found this morning,” the post said.

Officials said the male suffered mild hypothermia and a broken finger.

“His condition was relatively good,” the post said. “Considering the night he had just endured.”

The post said officials knew they had to act fast due to “sub freezing temperatures” and “wintry precipitation” falling.

“The Breaks can be as unforgiving as it is beautiful,” the post said. “We remind our visitors to plan ahead for your outdoor adventures and ensure you are adequately equipped, especially if things go wrong.”

Some items officials recommend bringing are a flashlight with extra batteries, first aid supplies and a communication device in a waterproof container.

“Communicating a solid plan with an individual who will contact emergency services in the event that you don’t return when expected is key,” the post said. “If you find yourself lost, it is almost always advisable to stop moving and wait in a safe place for emergency services to find you.”