RALEIGH, NC (WJHL) — The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing endangered man, Charles Eric Hammond.

Hammond is believed to suffer from dementia.

He is in his mid-40s with brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, gray sweatpants, and black and white flip flops.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office by calling 910-489-4162.