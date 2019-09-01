Missing Child: Cumberland County authorites seek endangered teen runaway

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Authorities are looking for a missing teen from Cumberland County that is being described as an endangered runaway.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office posted to Facebook saying Nevaeh Stephens, 14, of Crossville, had not been seen since Friday at her home around 8 p.m.

Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office

Neveah is 5’4″ and 125 pounds.

She is described as having dark brown hair with red highlights, and she was last seen wearing a light gray striped top with jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 931-484-6176.