1  of  2
Breaking News
Suspect in Oregon District mass shooting identified 20 dead, multiple injured in El Paso Walmart shooting
LIVE NOW /
Watch News Channel 11 This Morning

Missing 4-year-old from NC found in Texas, left with pimp

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Aubriana Recinos (Fayeteville Police Department)

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (AP) – A 4-year-old girl missing for more than two months from North Carolina has been found in Texas after police say she was left with human traffickers.

The Fayetteville Police Department said Friday that 4-year-old Aubriana Recinos was found at a home in Lewisville, Texas.

| Endangered Missing Child |*UPDATE 08/02/19 7:50 AM: Aubriana Recinos has been located safe in Lewisville, Texas….

Posted by Fayetteville Police Department on Thursday, August 1, 2019

She was reported missing after police say the mother, 23-year-old Carmen Lowe, violated a custody order and failed to return Aubriana to her father.

Carmen Lowe (Fayeteville Police Department)

News outlets report that Lowe was arrested Thursday in New Orleans and charged with crimes including prostitution.

Fayetteville police Maj. Robert Ramirez said Aubriana had been turned over either to a pimp or to the pimp’s family that was involved in a human trafficking operation under investigation by the FBI.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss