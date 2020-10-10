Minor injuries reported after tractor-trailer jackknifes on I-81 overpass in Bristol, Virginia

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – In the early hours of Saturday, emergency crews responded to a tractor-trailer which had jackknifed and was hanging over the side of the overpass on the southbound Exit 7 on Interstate 81 in Bristol, Virginia.

The Bristol Virginia Professional Fire Fighters Association posted on social media that crews worked to contain a “small diesel spill,” and stabilized the hanging truck by “using heavy wreckers to prevent further damage or injuries to personnel or passerby.”

Reports indicate that only minor injuries were reported.

News Channel 11 is awaiting the incident report from the Virginia State Police.

This is a developing story. Look for updates on WJHL.com.