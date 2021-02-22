Milligan WBB: Jenkins honored as final AAC player of the week

MILLIGAN, Tenn. (Feb. 22, 2021) – After posting a career-high 34 points alongside 17 rebounds in Saturday’s Appalachian Athletic Conference tournament loss, Milligan University freshman women’s basketball player Jaycie Jenkins has been named AAC player of the week. The AAC made the announcement Monday for the week of Feb. 15-21.

This marks the third time Jenkins won the AAC weekly award following a back-to-back win of it Jan. 25 and Feb. 1.

Jenkins’ 34 points made her only the 20th player in Milligan history to score 34 or more points in a single game. She scored 17 in each half and finished the game 9-for-17 from the field and 16-of-17 from the free-throw line. The career high topped her previous mark of 22 points, which she had done four times this season.

Jenkin’s 17 rebounds were one shy of her career high.

One of Jenkins’ four 22-point games came earlier this week in the Buffs’ regular-season finale. She scored 22 on 7-for-13 shooting and added six rebounds.

For the season, Jenkins scored 421 points and gathered 212 rebounds. Her 421 points is the most by a freshman since Hayley Wyrick scored 442 in 2013-14, and her 34-point single-game effort is the most by any Milligan player since Allison Jones scored 34 in 2016.