JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) Both the Milligan and Tusculum volleyball squads each kept their winning streaks alive with triumphs Tuesday night.

The Buffaloes took down Montreat 3-1, which means Doneva Bays and her squad closed out October with a 10-0 record. The Pioneers beat King 3-0, extending their winning streak to two.

Milligan is back on the court on November 7 when it hosts Union in the season finale, while Lincoln Memorial visits Tusculum on November 1.