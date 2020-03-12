1  of  4
Milligan students and faculty member trying to return from Poland amid coronavirus scare

ELIZABETHTON, TENN. (WJHL)- Seven Milligan College students and one faculty member are trying to fly back to the US from Poland amidst a global coronavirus scare.

The students and faculty member were in Poland for a mission trip, according to Lee Harrison, Milligan vice president for marketing and enrollment management. The mission trip, which also included students from Malone University in Ohio, involved about 20 people total.

The group was originally scheduled to fly back on Friday. But in the onset of international travel restrictions and unpredictable flight schedules, the group has been trying to take an earlier flight home.

Harrison said the entire group is safe and have been in constant communication with Milligan officials.

“They’re working very closely with the airport, trying to move their flights earlier,” Harrison said. “They’ve moved to a hotel that’s closer to the airport so they can leave on a moment’s notice as soon as they’re able to secure flights for the entire group.”

Kristen Mudrack, the Milligan professor on the Poland trip, emailed an update to News Channel 11 on Thursday evening.

“The plan is to fly out tomorrow morning at 6 am local time with a layover in Munich prior to getting into Charlotte, NC. This is of course subject to airlines running flights,” Mudrack said.

Harrison said the college is following CDC guidance to determine when those students can come back to campus after they return home.

On Thurday, Milligan also announced the extension of spring break for another week. All classes will be moved online until April 5th.

