MILLIGAN, Tenn. (January 17th, 2023) – The Milligan University women’s basketball utilized a strong second-quarter performance to defeat Kentucky Christian University 74-60 on Tuesday night.

Milligan improves its record to 14-4 on the year and 12-2 in AAC (Appalachian Athletic Conference) play. They have won five of their last six, and record their seventh double-digit victory. Kentucky Christian drops to 10-8 overall and 7-7 in AAC action.