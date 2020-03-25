Milligan esports athletes adjust to the Corona quarantine

The Buffaloes are trying to adapt to tournaments being postponed and suspended

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Plenty of sports have been impacted by the Corona quarantine with events and seasons getting postponed or cancelled, but the Milligan Esports team is continuing to adjust to make the most of the year.

Even though the gaming world has easier access to its performing platforms, there’s still some struggles these athletes deal with.

“A lot of people thought we’d still be able to do this, but not everybody has a computer and is able to do that at home,” Milligan Esports head coach Micah Ridley said. “There is always a disappointment there, but the reality is that there’s something much bigger happening.”

It’s not the most ideal situation for the gaming world, but these athletes are trying to figure out solutions to get the most out of the athletic experience.

“They’re trying to workout where they can do that from their training facility and play another team at another training facility,” Ridley said. “Some of them are able to play with each other in terms of queuing up together and that’s great and I encourage that.”

There’s also plenty of other circumstances to the Esports world, including planning for the future, which Ridley finds pretty convenient.

“One advantage of being an e-sport is I can hold tryouts remotely and be able to watch players from an office or I can actually go home and I can still watch players and talk to players,” Ridley said.

The Buffaloes have already had tournaments either suspended or cancelled this season, but what’s happening right now goes way past the keyboards and controllers.

“It’s more than just about the game, this is about a real world situation, this is a big situation that’s happening and how we react and how we respond is important,” Ridley said.