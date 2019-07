NEW YORK, NY – NOVEMBER 18: Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee leaves Trump Tower on November 18, 2016 in New York City. it has been rumored than Huckabee is President-elect Donald Trump’s pick for ambassador to Israel. President-elect Trump and his transition team are in the process of filling cabinet and other high level positions for the new administration. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL)- Former governor and Fox News contributor Mike Huckabee is set to be a keynote speaker at the 2019 Bristol Community Prayer Breakfast.

The breakfast will be held at the Holiday Inn Conference Center in Bristol on August 20th.

It costs $500 per 10 person table and up to $5,000 per 20 person table.

We’re told some contribution levels include a private reception in downtown Bristol with Huckabee before the breakfast begins.