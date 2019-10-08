Middle TN thrift store opens to prevent animal euthanasia

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WKRN) — Kellie Vanderbloom looks like she’s running a typical boutique, but once you get inside, you find out every dollar that comes in will go back out to help save animals from being euthanized.

“That’s just one thing that breaks my heart is the number of animals that are euthanized on a daily basis,” Vanderbloom said.

Vanderbloom owns Happy Tail Furever Thrift Store in Smyrna.

The store opened on September 30th.

One hundred percent of its profits will go to seven different animal rescues and rehabs in Rutherford County.

“We can help with hoarding,” she said. “We can help with transportation. We can help with medical.”

She’s making it happen by keeping costs down.

All the store’s merchandise is donated, and her staff is mainly family.

“No one’s paid,” Vanderbloom said. “They’re all volunteers.”

The county’s only animal shelter, Rutherford County Paws, says since 2017 its euthanasia rates have dropped.

From July 2016 to June 2017, 13% of animals put down at the shelter were dogs and 66% were cats.

From July 2018 to June 2019, 5.6% of animals put down were dogs and 4.9% were cats.

Vanderbloom says more work can be done.

“I want zero,” she said. “I want every animal to be placed in a home.”

By the spring, she hopes to give out $500 grants to animal rescues in need.

“I want every single pet to have a chance at life,” she said.