LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WKRN) – An investigation is underway surrounding an accidental weapon discharge that was allegedly made by a La Vergne police officer.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

On Wednesday, April 5, the Command Staff of La Vergne Police Department said they were made aware of an incident involving an officer whose weapon accidentally discharged.

In a statement to News 2, an official said the incident is being investigated by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI).

The La Vergne Police Department said they will also conduct their own internal investigation and are fully cooperating with the TBI.

The officer in this incident was placed on paid leave. Details surrounding the “accidental discharge” have not been made public.

In a statement, the city spokesperson stated “we are unable to comment further on this matter while the investigation is underway.”

No other information was immediately released.