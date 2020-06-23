Michigan man dies in Gatlinburg motorcycle crash

GATLINBURG, TENN. (WJHL) – A Michigan man died in a motorcycle crash Monday evening, according to a press release from the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

Park rangers responded to a report of the crash at about 5 p.m. on Monday on Newfound Gap Road, about nine miles south of Gatlinburg. The crash happened near the Chimney Tops trailhead.

According to the release, Phillip Rath, 69, Schoolcraft, Michigan, was traveling north on a motorcycle when he crossed the center line and struck a Honda Odyssey that was traveling the opposite direction.

Gatlinburg Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and took Rath to LeConte Medical Center in Sevierville, where he was pronounced dead about an hour later.

The release reports no other injuries in the crash.