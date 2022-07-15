OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — One dad’s lazy Sunday in Michigan resulted in a diving rescue to retrieve his prosthetic leg.

According to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, Brandon Smith and his 6-year-old son were floating along Sunrise Lake in Milford Township, Michigan.

His son jumped off the raft to play, then Smith’s $80,000 prosthetic leg became separated and plunged nearly 50 feet to the bottom of the lake. Smith had only had his prosthetic leg for a month.

(Courtesy of the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office)

“He tried. He just couldn’t get it,” said Tim McIntosh, Smith’s father-in-law.

McIntosh contacted the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office for help and met with authorities on Monday.

Using GPS coordinates, the Sheriff’s Dive Team spent about 40 minutes determining the location of the leg.

On Wednesday, after less than 10 minutes in the water, Deputy Justin Wiegand was able to recover the leg, which was in “surprisingly good shape.”

The family was “effusive in their praise” of the team who helped.

“You guys came to the rescue,” McIntosh said. “They were so professional. They were so good. It was a wonderful experience.”

Sheriff Michael Bouchard said the team did “an amazing job.”

“In this incident, they were able to make a big quality of life difference for this gentleman who obviously would be greatly negatively impacted by the loss of his prosthetic leg,” he said. “I’m proud of their work every day and especially in this circumstance.”