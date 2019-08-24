Michigan city council candidate says she wants to keep town a ‘white community as much as possible’ at forum

MARYSVILLE, Mich. (WJHL) – It was a forum for candidates for city council in Marysville, Michigan this week.

Typically, a local political event might not make headlines.

But this one did, given one candidate’s answer about diversity in the city.

Jean Cramer says she did not even know that her comments had gone viral, and she says she just didn’t have enough time yesterday to explain what she meant.

“My suggestion, recommendation, keep Marysville a white community as much as possible,” Cramer had said in the forum.

“I was floored. I was speechless. I didn’t know how to react to it. Nobody did, sitting at the table,” said city council candidate Mike Deising.

When asked why she thought the town should “Stay white,” Cramer said, “We like it the way it is.”

An audible gasp in the room could be heard after Cramer’s statements.

“Seriously, in other words, no foreign-born, no foreign people,” Cramer said at the forum in response to the gasp.

“If people are coming here to get away from their own country, what they should do is, or need to do is go back to their own country and straighten it out,” Cramer said.

Cramer claims she’s not racist.

News outlets asked a cramer about her thoughts on a new couple in the neighborhood, one of whom is Canadian.

“And uh … They’re both white,” Cramer said, before agreeing again that that was ok.

“The simple fact is that people here in Marysville, or even – here, the majority of people, just feel that was a real ignorant statement to make,” a Marysville resident said. “And we don’t believe that, we don’t feel that way. And to have something like that overshadow such a positive event here in Marysville, like Hot Wheels weekend, is really kind of sad.”

“I have no problems with black people, as long as people marry the same kind I have no problem,” Cramer said.

Cramer was also asked her what she was afraid of if foreign-born people came to Marysville.

“As long as they don’t push themselves on other people, I wouldn’t have any problem,” Cramer said.

The town mayor has gone on record, calling Cramer’s comments racist, vile and jaw-dropping.