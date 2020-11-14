Miami holds off Virginia Tech, narrowly escaping with the victory

The Hokies drop their second-straight Top 25 showdown with a 25-24 loss to the Hurricanes

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WJHL) – Virginia Tech held the lead all the way from the first quarter to the 5:59 mark of the fourth quarter until Miami quarterback D’Eriq King connected with Mark Pope for a 36-yard touchdown which sealed the 25-24 win at Lane Stadium.

King finished with 255 yards and that lone touchdown on 24 of 38 passing. Dee Wiggins was the senior’s favorite target, hauling in eight balls for 106 yards. Junior Cam’Ron Harris led the ground game with 63 yards on 14 attempts with one touchdown.

Virginia Tech quarterback Hendon Hooker has had better days with the junior throwing for just 201 yards and one interception on 19 of 29 passes. He was also the leading rusher, chalking up 59 yards and one score on 21 carries.

Hokies running back Khalil Herbert only had eight attempts for 49 yards. Junior Tre Turner led the wideouts with five catches for 86 yards. Tri-Cities native James Mitchell was in pregame warmups, but failed to register a catch.

Justin Fuente and his squad look to snap their two-game losing streak next week at Pittsburgh.