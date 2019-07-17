Mexico’s El Chapo sentenced to life in prison

FILE – In this Saturday, Feb. 22, 2014 file photo, Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, center, is escorted to a helicopter in handcuffs by Mexican navy marines at a hanger in Mexico City, after he was captured overnight in the beach resort town of Mazatlan. The New York trial of Guzman is drawing to a close, […]

NEW YORK (AP) – The Latest on the sentencing of the Mexican drug lord known as El Chapo. (all times local):

10:10 a.m.

The notorious Mexican drug kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman has been sentenced to life behind bars in a U.S. prison.

A federal judge in Brooklyn handed down the sentence Wednesday.

Guzman was convicted in February in an epic drug-trafficking case.

The 62-year-old drug lord was brought to the U.S. to stand trial after he twice broke out of Mexican prisons.

The guilty verdict triggered a mandatory sentence of life without parole.

Guzman told U.S. District Judge Brian Cogan before he was sentenced Wednesday that he was denied a fair trial.

He said Cogan failed to thoroughly investigate claims of juror misconduct in the case.

Under Guzman’s leadership, the Sinaloa cartel was responsible for multiple murders and smuggling mountains of cocaine and other drugs into the United States.

Guzman’s lawyers said he was framed.

9:55 a.m.

The Mexican drug lord known as El Chapo says he was denied a fair trial.

Joaquin Guzman told a federal judge Wednesday that his case was “stained” by juror misconduct.

He said the judge denied him a fair trial on drug trafficking charges “when the whole world was watching.”

He also complained about the conditions of his confinement in New York.

Guzman faces a mandatory life sentence for murder conspiracy and drug charges.

Guzman’s attorneys asked U.S. District Judge Brian Cogan to grant him a new trial following a report that jurors improperly viewed media coverage of the highly publicized trial. Cogan denied that request.

