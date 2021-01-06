Mental health focus more important than ever at start of 2021

TRI CITIES, Tenn. (WJHL) Mental health officials say if there is anything good to come out of the pandemic, it is that a newfound focus has been put on mental health nationwide.

They say as we enter 2021 with hope, that is going to be more important now than ever before.

“As we start this new year I think we must focus on mental health and the building of our mental health following the taxing year that we have just had,” said Dr. Tim Perry with Frontier Health.

Whatever your goals and resolutions look like for the new year, health experts are urging you to make being mentally healthy one of them.

“There is still so much unknown and there is still a lot of lack of stability that we still have leftover from last year. We are still in the pandemic so the more we talk about mental health, it continues to be a part of our conversation and continues to be a priority for us,” said Emily Wells with the Mental Health Association of East Tennessee.

With the COVID vaccine now becoming more availble, doctors say it is giving people much needed hope.

“They are looking at a light at the end of the tunnel, but there is no vaccine for mental health. That mental health is still going to have lingering effects well past the beginning of this new year and well past, I think, when the pandemic may be over,” said Dr. Perry.

He reports the impacts of the pandemic on mental health are already obvious in the region.

“We have seen substance abuse increase, we have seen death by overdose increase we have seen the opioid epidemic going up. There are certain kinds of mental health issues that thrive in isolation,” said Dr. Perry.

This is why he and others say no matter if you are struggling with substance abuse or just your mental health in general, starting somewhere is key.

“The first step is recognizing where you are, the second step of course is reaching out for help. A good resolution for mental health this year would be to accept help,” said Dr. Perry.

Other suggestions for a healthy mind include dedicating time to unplug from screens and being intentional about creating a work-home life balance if you are working remotely.

“I also think there is more hope this year. We have already lived through a pandemic for so many months there’s more hope that we are able to adapt and overcome,” said Wells.

If you are in need of mental health resources, the Mental Health Association of East Tennessee website is a great place to start. There you can call their peer support line to get directly connected to local resources and providers that can help you, or start by taking their free mental health screening.

Frontier Health also provides a host of valuable mental health services throughout the Tri-Cities region to adults, adolescents and children. You can even start by calling their COVID-19 hotline, which can also direct you immediately to mental health services, just call 1-833-4FH-COVID.

If you are experiencing a mental health crisis, the National Suicide Prevention Hotline is 800-273-8255.