MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 34-year-old school teacher who went for a run Friday morning is missing and may have been abducted, Memphis police say.

Eliza Fletcher, who lives in the 1500 block of Carr in Midtown, went out for a run early Friday, according to a City Watch alert.

Police say she was seen at Central Avenue and Zach Curlin Street near the University of Memphis around 4:20 a.m., when an unknown person approached her.

Fletcher was reportedly forced into a SUV and taken away. The suspect is believed to be in a dark-colored SUV possibly heading west on Central.

Fletcher’s personal items have been found, but she has not returned home, police say. A family friend told WREG her phone was found in the area, which is when officials were alerted.

Eliza Fletcher (MPD photo)

A surveillance camera captured Eliza Fletcher wearing these clothes as she ran. (MPD photo)

It is believed the abduction was captured on nearby surveillance cameras. Police were gathered near Central Avenue and Zach Curlin on Friday.

“We don’t know what’s going on, but everybody is desperately looking for her and the police here are on it. You can see there is a lot of activity, so if you know anything or saw anything early this morning, we just ask that you come forward,” said Hart Robinson, a friend of Fletcher.

Police gather on Central Avenue near The University of Memphis.

This vehicle captured on surveillance video may be involved (MPD photo)

Multiple agencies are now involved in the search for Fletcher, including the FBI and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 immediately.