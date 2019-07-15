Breaking News
Memorial services to be held Monday for local firefighter

Courtesy: West Carter County Volunteer Fire Department Lieutenant Craig Malone

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Memorial services will be held Monday for a West Carter County Volunteer firefighter.

Larry Neil Miller passed away recently after suffering from medical complications. He was 40 years old.

Miller’s family will accept friends and family from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Central Community Christian Church outdoor pavilion. Hathaway-Percy Funeral and Cremation Services then will hold a memorial starting at 7 p.m.

West Carter County Volunteer Fire Department Lieutenant Craig Malone said after the memorial, the department will hold a procession with multiple fire trucks. That will take place at the intersection of W Elk Ave and HWY 67 W.

