Memorial service date set for Aniah Blanchard

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The family of Aniah Blanchard is partnering with Faith Chapel to memorialize and celebrate her life.

Services will be held Saturday, December 21, 2019, at noon at Faith Chapel on Mike Moore Boulevard.

Blanchard was kidnapped in Auburn, Ala. and reported missing October 24. On November 25, she was founded in a wooded area in Shorter, Alabama.

This memorial service is a celebration of Aniah Blanchard’s life to commemorate who she was and the impact her life and light is having on the world, Faith Chapel says.

The service is open to the public. However, the memorial service in its entirety will be streamed live via Faith Chapel’s Facebook page and their website.

Blanchard’s family asks that although flowers are appreciated, the family requests that donations be made in Aniah’s name to the following agencies: Texas Equusearch Mounted Search and Recovery, Children’s Hospital of Alabama, or the Greater Birmingham Humane Society in honor of her beloved dog “Bloo”.