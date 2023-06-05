JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Co-workers and friends of a Roadrunner Market gas station employee killed in Johnson City set up a memorial inside the store.

Tava Woodard, 23, of Johnson City, was the store clerk at the Roadrunner off of East Myrtle Avenue and North Broadway Street when she was killed in a store robbery early Friday morning.

“We’d get lunch together,” said friend of Woodard, Ashley Griffin. “We’d go to the bookstore together. We confided in each other about our lives a lot.”

A fellow employee of the Roadrunner, Joseph Aguilar, expressed his sorrow.

“Tava was the first person that trained me at this job,” said Aguilar. “I was very close friends with her by the end of it.”

Aguilar said he helped re-open the doors to the convenience store Friday, the same day of the incident.

“I feel as though it might have been a little too soon, just for the name of her, but we opened the doors,” said Aguilar.

The investigation into the identities of the suspects continues, and the Johnson City Police Department had no update as of Monday.

The owner of the Roadrunner, GPM Investments, announced that they have a $5,000 reward for anyone that provides information leading to the arrest of the perpetrators.