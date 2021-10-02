Melodies in the Castle: Tri-Cities Band competition

BRISTOL, TN (WJHL) – Musical melodies filled the Tennessee High School arena on Oct. 2. The school hosted the annual band competition “Music in the Castle”.

Organizers stated that the competition has occurred for over sixty years and they don’t plan to stop any time soon.

Bands were judged on Music, Visual, Effect, Percussion, Drum Major, and Auxiliary.

Despite it being a competition, some focused on the bigger picture. “The kids get to physically do this stuff again”, said one band parent. “They (band members) get to enjoy presenting the music on the band field.”

Many groups were embraced by the audience and left the field with smiles on their faces.

“Thanks for coming out and showing your support for all of the band programs within a two hundred mile radius,” said David Semones, Band Director of Tennessee High School. “Thank you for coming out and supporting your kids and supporting the Tennessee High band booster.”

For more information visit the Mighty Viking Band’s website.