Megan Boswell’s attorney says she’s “thinking rationally” as court date stays on track

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Despite a global pandemic complicating court schedules, Megan Boswell will still appear in Sullivan County criminal court on May 8th, according to District Attorney General Barry Staubus.

“And we intend to present her false report case to the grand jury in April,” Staubus said.

Brad Sproles, Megan Boswell’s appointed attorney, says the state is working diligently to move her case forward.

“Even though it looks like nothing is happening in the case, that’s not really accurate,” he said.

Megan Boswell in court on March 9

Sproles said Megan’s case is different than most because the District Attorney and court system are involved before the investigation has finished.

“Because myself, the District Attorney, and the media to a certain extent have been involved in the case, while the investigation has been ongoing. And that’s unusual,” said Sproles.

The remains of Megan’s daughter, missing toddler Evelyn Boswell, were found earlier this month. On Friday, Captain Andy Seabolt of the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office told News Channel 11 the investigation into Evelyn’s death remains active and ongoing. No new arrests have been made regarding the investigation.

Megan remains in the Sullivan County Jail on a $150,000 bond. Sproles said he has met with Megan in jail several times.

“She’s an intelligent young woman. We’ve had many discussions. She contributes. She is thinking rationally about her situation and this case, and contributes and helps in her defense,” said Sproles.

Sproles said it’s hard to say how news of Evelyn Boswell’s death has affected Megan.

“At the end of the day, we have a mother who lost her child. That’s a tragedy any way you look at it,” he said.

Megan Boswell and attorney Brad Sproles in court on March 9

At Megan’s March 9th court appearance, TBI agent Brian Fraley testified that Megan gave inculpatory statements to investigators while being interviewed on the disappearance of her daughter. Sproles has since begun watching what he says is around 20 hours of video of these interviews. This includes the portion where she gave inculpatory statements. The word ‘inculpatory’ can be legally defined as ‘incriminating.’

“Agent Fraley testified accurately. It’s one piece of the evidence here, and I really can’t say how it’s going to fit into the whole case,” Sproles said.

A court order filed March 9th sealed some records related to the Megan Boswell case. Sproles said the protective order specifically covers any portion of the preliminary autopsy, the autopsy, and toxicology report.

“So it’s not a complete – I guess people call it a gag order. It’s not that. But the order that has been entered only covers those things,” he said.

Sproles said after the grand jury returns an indictment, he’ll be able to review any evidence the state plans to use in Megan’s prosecution. This would include any physical evidence, as well as exculpatory evidence.

“We can file a motion for discovery and inspection,” he said. “We have certain rights to be able to force the state to release that information. Right now we’re relying on what the DA’s office is willing to release.”

Sproles said he does not expect any additional charges or indictments will occur before Megan’s court date.

Staubus said he couldn’t comment on any additional charges at this point.

“That will be determined, or known when we come back to court in May,” Staubus said.

