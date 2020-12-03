Megan Boswell expected in court Thursday

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Megan Boswell, who is facing murder and other charges in the death of her daughter Evelyn, is expected to appear in court on Thursday.

Boswell’s court appearance is scheduled for 1:30 p.m.

Evelyn, whose second birthday would have been last month, was reported missing in February before her body was found in March on a family member’s property in Sullivan County.

Boswell has been charged with felony murder, aggravated child abuse, aggravated child neglect, and other charges.