Medication used against opioid overdoses now available online

TENNESSEE (WJHL/WATE) — A resource to combat the opioid epidemic is becoming more readily available to people across the United States.

Narcan, known as Naloxone is a nasal spray medication that reverses an opioid overdose as it’s happening.

Now, it is now available for purchase online at naloxoneexchange.com.

Anyone can purchase Narcan for themselves or for an organization in select states without a prescription.

Around the Tri-Cities, several organizations have offered Naloxone training for school systems, health professionals and volunteers.

East Tennessee State University also announced in August the drug is available in all residence halls.

