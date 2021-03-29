Mayor John Cooper declares State of Emergency after deadly flooding

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Amidst the deadly flooding in Nashville over the weekend, Nashville Mayor John Cooper announced Sunday afternoon he signed an executive order declaring a local state of emergency.

Mayor Cooper tweeted Nashville is looking for state and federal resources to help recover from the flooding.

Officials say four people have died as a result of the flooding.

Drone 2 also launched in Franklin showing the Harpeth River spilling over roads and neighborhoods.

Many water rescues were also reported in Nashville and Williamson County. Some off-duty firefighters even stepped in to help rescue a person on the Duck River.

