Massive blaze at tire recycling plant in Richmond’s Northside

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A massive blaze at Materials Management & Recycling, a tire recycling plant on School Street in Richmond, prompted firefighters and first responders to rush to the area on Tuesday. According to a tweet from Richmond fire, heavy fire and smoke was seen coming from the rear of the building.

The fire was knocked down and no injuries were reported, Deputy Fire Chief of the Richmond Dwayne Bonnette said on Twitter.

Videos and photos sent to 8News showed a thick black cloud of smoke billowing over the city. Del. Emily Brewer (R-Suffolk) tweeted a video of an explosion at the recycling plant.











One Richmond firefighter told 8News that there was a huge pile of tires on fire in the area.

“We don’t know if anyone was inside right now because the amount of smoke, fire, and heat, and the stability of the building we are unable to get inside to determine if anyone was inside at this point,” Richmond Fire Lt. Chris Armstrong told 8News at the scene. “Crews still haven’t been able to get inside the building. Right now, it’s structurally unsound and unsafe.”

“Right now we have 13 fire companies on scene, each company has four people on the truck so it’s a lot because of the nature and material that’s burning, it’s tires, they burn fast, they burn hot, and it takes a large amount of water,” Armstrong continued. “They’ll probably be out here the majority of the night. At least one or two companies will sit on the fire all night to make sure any of them don’t rekindle or spread to other structures.”

The fire was placed under control around 9 p.m. No injuries were reported.

