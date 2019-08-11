Massachusetts Senate passes bill to honor WWII nurse cadets

BOSTON (AP) – The Massachusetts Senate has adopted legislation that would give official recognition to nurse cadets – women who voluntarily enrolled in the uniformed services of the United States during World War II.

The Cadet Nurse Corps, created by Congress in 1943, was successful in fending off the collapse of the nation’s health system.

The number of nurses was already low after the first World War. The entry of the United States into World War II made the critical shortage of nurses even worse. To shore up the health system 180,000 young women were recruited to address the nurse shortage.

Republican state Sen. Bruce Tarr of Gloucester said he filed the bill to recognize “the contributions that these nurse cadets have made to the state.”

The bill now moves to the House.