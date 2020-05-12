Mask sales surge as Sullivan County health officials urge shoppers to wear them

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Mask sales have become big business at Ben Franklin Crafts in Kingsport. Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, the store estimates around 14,000 masks have been sold.

“Last Saturday alone we sold over 3,200 masks. We’ve just been blowing them out the doors. It’s been a great thing for us because you know our business was down,” said Ben Franklin manager Michael Omland.

But shoppers could be seen flooding in and out of the craft store on Tuesday afternoon. With lockdowns lifting across Tennessee, more customers are filling the aisles. Masks, and mask-making materials, are the hottest items.

“Our fabric department is probably up 500%. Probably 20,000 yards of elastic we’ve sold, in the last month,” said Omland.

The store’s owner said around half their customers have been wearing masks when shopping. Dr. Stephen May of the Sullivan County Health Department said everyone should be when they’re within six feet of others.

“The mask is actually to protect you from [transmitting the virus], should you be an asymptomatic carrier,” said Dr. May. “So you’re showing a courtesy and a respect to the other person, that you respect their health, by wearing your mask.”

He said it will likely take another week or two to determine if reopening measures lead to a surge of cases in Sullivan County. Dr. May hopes to see increased mask-wearing in the coming weeks.

“What little I have been out, I’ve not seen as much as I would have liked, facial covering and physical distancing that’s so important,” he said.

Dr. May said mask-wearing and social distancing in public could be the normal way of life until one of two things happens.

“One is we develop a level of herd immunity that tends to protect us all. Or we have a vaccine that is available that will prevent us from developing illness with it,” he said.

Omland said it’s been encouraging to see the amount of shoppers buying mask materials in order to donate them.

“I never in my life imagined I would see or live through anything like this. I mean, it’s a scary time,” Omland said. “But we’re going to pull through it.”