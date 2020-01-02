Martinsville officer and another person airlifted to hospitals after police chase, shootout

UPDATE 10:03 A.M.: Virginia State Police confirmed an officer-involved shooting last night in Martinsville.

A Martinsville Police officer and another individual were airlifted to the hospital after the shootout in Henry County.

A police officer initiated a traffic stop in Martinsville around 9:30 last night. It then turned into a police chase.

The chase lead police to Greensboro Road and then onto Joseph Martin Highway in Henry County.

There, an individual driving a Toyota Tacoma reportedly exchanged gunfire with the police officer.

One officer and an individual were shot and airlifted from the scene. One was sent to a hospital in Roanoke. Another was sent to a hospital in Winston-Salem, NC.

Martinsville Police Chief Eddie Cassady has confirmed that two of his officers were involved.

Cassady said he could not release anymore information at this time. State Police tell WFXR that more information should be released later this morning.

UPDATE 6:30 A.M.: The portion of highway closed in Martinsville has reopened, but a heavy police presence still remains in the area.

The nature of heavy police presence is still unclear. All questions and requests for information is being rerouted to Virginia State Police.

According to neighbors, they heard screaming and tires screeching. One witness was nearly hit by a speeding white truck followed by two police cars.

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — A portion of Joseph Martin Highway is shutdown near the intersection of Kirk Street in Martinsville.

Multiple state troopers, Martinsville Police, EMS, as well as Henry County deputies are on the scene.

Right now the nature of the heavy police presence is unclear.

An officer on the scene says he expects details to be released some time around 1:00 a.m. Thursday.

