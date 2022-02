KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The 22nd annual MLK day parade was held in Kingsport Saturday morning after having been postponed due to weather.

Participants lined the streets for the parade which began at the intersection of Sevier and Center Streets and traveled down to Shelby Street.

People marched down the street in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy.

Organizers say that it was good to host the event once again, especially since the pandemic canceled the parade in 2021.