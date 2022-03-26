JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Symphony of the Mountains’ first concert of 2022 took place on Saturday at the Martin Center of the Arts.

It was the first time in over two years that the concert featured a full orchestra and chorus on stage. It was also their first time performing in the new center of the arts.

The chorus, which was made up of more than 200 singers, consisted of choirs from ETSU and the Tusculum University Chorus.

If you were not able to make it out to Saturday’s concert, don’t worry because there are several more concerts planned. The next concerts will take place in May and will be in both Kingsport and Bristol.