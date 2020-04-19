Marsy’s Law for Tennessee turning the state purple to recognize ‘National Crime Victims’ Rights Week’

TENNESSEE (WJHL) — Several leaders across Tennessee are hoping to turn the state purple this week as a way to recognize the rights of crime victims.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, victims of domestic violence abuse is more isolated than ever.

That’s why Marsy’s Law for Tennessee is working with state and local leaders to recognizing National Crime and Victims’ Rights Week April 19-25.

Several landmarks across the state will be lit with a purple light to honor those impacted.

This following is a release from the organization:

“To commemorate the week, Marsy’s Law for Tennessee is asking everyone to take a selfie wearing purple, to share why they support crime victims’ rights and Marsy’s Law for Tennessee on social media, and to tag #MarsysLawforTN.”

According to the organization, pieces of legislation will help families of crime victims.

“Marsy’s Law for Tennessee would strengthen the rights of crime victims in Tennessee’s state constitution. Senate Joint Resolution 885 and House Joint Resolution 822 will ensure that victims of crime have equal, constitutional rights on the same level as those accused and convicted of crimes. If passed in two consecutive legislative sessions and signed by the governor, the constitutional amendment guaranteeing these protections would be placed on the November 2022 ballot for voters to approve.”

Rep. Jeremy Faison, who represents a portion of Greene County, is one of the cosponsors of the bill.

Below is background about Marsy’s Law from the organization.

“Marsy’s Law is named after Marsalee “Marsy” Nicholas of California who was stalked and killed by her ex-boyfriend in 1983. Only one week after her death, Marsy’s mother and brother, Henry T. Nicholas, walked into a grocery store where they were confronted by the accused murderer. The family, who had just come from a visit to Marsy’s grave, was unaware that the accused had been released on bail. In an effort to honor his sister, Dr. Nicholas has made it his mission to give victims and their families constitutional protections and equal rights. He formed Marsy’s Law for All in 2009, providing expertise and resources to victims’ rights organizations nationwide.”

You can also learn more about the initiative HERE.