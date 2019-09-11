Marsh Regional to hold 14th annual Patriot Day Blood Drive in honor of 9/11

by: News Channel 11 Staff

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Marsh Regional Blood Center is holding a blood drive in honor of the lives lost on September 11, 2001.

The 14th annual Patriot Day Blood Drive will take place Wednesday from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Donors will receive a card bearing the name of someone who lost their life that day. The first 100 donors will also get a gift bag and memorial t-shirt. Track tours and pace laps will be available to donors from 10 a.m. to noon on first-come basis.

To give blood, donors must be at least 17 years old, weigh 110 pounds or more and be in good health. People with a cold, sore throat, fever, flu or fever blisters or who are taking antibiotics may not donate. Donors should eat a balanced meal before giving blood.

