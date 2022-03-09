JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – In celebration of Pi Day, people who donate blood to the Marsh Regional Blood Center will be rewarded with a sweet treat provided by Buttermilk Sky Pie.

The Pi Day blood drive will be located inside of the Mall at Johnson City at the Ballad Health Community Vaccination Center.

Not only will donations help save lives, but donors will be rewarded with a free T-shirt and a four-inch pie from Buttermilk Sky Pie.

While walk-ins are welcome, you can also schedule an appointment by visiting the Marsh Regional Blood Center Facebook Page.