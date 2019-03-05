Marion’s Ken Heath running for Carrico’s Virginia Senate seat

Ken Heath has announced he is running for the Virginia Senate seat being vacated by Sen. Bill Carrico.

Heath is the Director of Community and Economic Development for Marion. He was previously elected twice to the town council.

He is a graduate of Marion Senior High School, Wytheville Community College, and East Tennessee State University.

“I am honored to have any opportunity to listen to our neighbors across Southwest Virginia, to serve our region and our Great Commonwealth,” Heath said in a statement, “and this is another way for me to do just that. I have long enjoyed finding creative ways to find solutions to hard problems and to celebrate our great successes, and this is another pathway for us to join together to lift Virginia’s 40th and make our voices heard in Richmond and beyond.”

Sen. Carrico announced Tuesday he will not seek re-election.

The election will take place on November 5.

