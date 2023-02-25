RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – The Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation, along with the National Parks Service awarded a more than $1.7M grant to the Town of Marion.

The Callan Drive Recreation Park Development in Marion will receive $1.713,739 in fund grants.

The grant was one of six given to outdoor recreation areas across Virginia through the federal Land and Water Conservation Fund Stateside Assistance Program (LWCF), according to a release from the Virginia DCR.

The program, a reimbursement matching program, exists to acquire and develop park areas across the state.